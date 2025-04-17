Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 17.04.2025

Law enforcement officials confirm suspicion against Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv

2 min read
Law enforcement officials confirm suspicion against Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/volodymyr.v.prokopiv/photos_by

Kyiv police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have reported suspicion to deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration of organizing a scheme to transport conscripts across the state border of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"The official helped military personnel travel to European countries under the guise of drivers of fuel trucks from a commercial enterprise, which were supposed to deliver diesel fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and humanitarian needs of the capital," the Administration said on its website on Thursday.

The report does not name the person involved, however, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is about the mayor of Kyiv Klitschko’s deputy, Volodymyr Prokopiv.

According to the National Police, at the direction of the defendant, from May to June 2022 alone, information on more than 30 men of draft age,who crossed the Ukrainian border without legal grounds, was entered into the Shliakh information system.

"The investigation established that the company on whose behalf the letters were submitted to coordinate travel abroad did not have vehicles or a license to conduct business activities, and its ‘employees’ did not have driver's licenses of the appropriate category, or they were not employed at all," the report notes.

Based on the evidence collected, Kyiv police investigators notified the 41-year-old official of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an official using his official position); Part 3 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on media of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided. According to the article's sanctions, the suspect faces imprisonment for up to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine agency, citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies, wrote that Prokopiv had been notified of suspicion.

