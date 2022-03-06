Case opened against ex-deputy of Kherson Regional Council for calling for transition to enemy side

On Facebook, former deputy of Kherson Regional Council, has called on the inhabitants of Kherson region to surrender to the occupying troops of the Russian Federation, a criminal case for treason was opened against him, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact that a former deputy of Kherson Regional Council committed state treachery and actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or at seizing state power using the media (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 1 of Article 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the PGO said in a message posted on the Telegram channel.

According to the department, the ex-deputy, through Facebook, persuades the inhabitants of Kherson region to obey the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. "He preaches the ideology of the 'Russian world' among the population and calls for the transition to the side of the enemy during the crushing bombardment of civilian infrastructure and the killing of civilians," the message says.