Facts

14:14 06.03.2022

Case opened against ex-deputy of Kherson Regional Council for calling for transition to enemy side

1 min read

On Facebook, former deputy of Kherson Regional Council, has called on the inhabitants of Kherson region to surrender to the occupying troops of the Russian Federation, a criminal case for treason was opened against him, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact that a former deputy of Kherson Regional Council committed state treachery and actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or at seizing state power using the media (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 1 of Article 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the PGO said in a message posted on the Telegram channel.

According to the department, the ex-deputy, through Facebook, persuades the inhabitants of Kherson region to obey the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. "He preaches the ideology of the 'Russian world' among the population and calls for the transition to the side of the enemy during the crushing bombardment of civilian infrastructure and the killing of civilians," the message says.

Tags: #kherson #treason #deputy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:04 06.03.2022
Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

11:59 06.03.2022
Protests against Russian occupiers begin in Nova Kakhovka – eyewitnesses

Protests against Russian occupiers begin in Nova Kakhovka – eyewitnesses

10:43 06.03.2022
Assistant to MP suspected of sending information on Ukraine's defense capability to FSB

Assistant to MP suspected of sending information on Ukraine's defense capability to FSB

13:25 05.03.2022
SBU shot dead member of Ukrainian negotiating delegation Kireev who was suspected of treason during his arrest – MP Honcharenko

SBU shot dead member of Ukrainian negotiating delegation Kireev who was suspected of treason during his arrest – MP Honcharenko

13:23 05.03.2022
Russian invaders left center of Kherson due to protests of local population – eyewitnesses

Russian invaders left center of Kherson due to protests of local population – eyewitnesses

13:08 05.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores mobile communication in Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores mobile communication in Kherson region

16:31 04.03.2022
Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

15:50 04.03.2022
Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

15:12 04.03.2022
Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

11:27 04.03.2022
Occupiers can stay in Kherson only temporarily – Zelensky

Occupiers can stay in Kherson only temporarily – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Kuleba discusses possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine with FMs of USA, Poland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD