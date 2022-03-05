Facts

20:58 05.03.2022

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

The American electronic corporation IBM stops working in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"IBM is completely leaving the Russian market. Thank you for supporting the world! And how does Russia imagine itself without software and hardware from IBM?!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

IBM is one of the world's largest manufacturers of all types of computers and software, one of the largest providers of global information networks. The corporation ranks sixth in the list of the largest companies in the world.

Tags: #russia #ibm
