Facts

19:35 05.03.2022

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

2 min read

Kyiv City Council has adopted an appeal to foreign states, international organizations and the world community on the need to close the sky over Ukraine, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"For nine days, Ukraine has heroically resisted Russia's aggression. They have been trying to destroy the largest European country in the center of Europe for nine days. Contrary to the rules of war, Russia is barbarously attacking civilian objects from the air: residential buildings, kindergartens and schools, hospitals and maternity hospitals. Commissioner for Human Rights, as of 00:00 March 3, 2022, counted 1,006 civilian deaths or injuries, some 331 dead, of which 19 were children, some 675 wounded, of which 31 were children, and this information is far from complete due to the significant intensity of hostilities Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mariupol, Chuhuyiv, Izium, Bucha, Irpin, Bila Tserkva, this is an incomplete list of Ukrainian cities that the enemy is trying to raze to the ground in the literal sense," according to the text of the open appeal of Kyiv City Council.

In the address, Kyiv deputies note that the fire on residential areas is seen as aimed, to kill.

In addition, the Kyiv City Council said Russia today not only controls Chornobyl nuclear power plant, where the occupiers are holding hostage and preventing the replacement of 95 employees, but also attacked Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six power units.

"If the explosion of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occurs, the consequences will be devastating not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world, since a nuclear disaster of this magnitude will exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants, including Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant," Kyiv City Council said.

"Your arguments that the current refusal to implement A2/AD is due to the fact that NATO is trying to avoid a nuclear war are not convincing, since Russia has already started one. The historical lessons are difficult and should be taken into account. Without any exaggeration, the only way to survive for all of us, and I mean the whole world – this is the A2/AD zone over Ukraine. Close the sky over Ukraine! Save not Ukraine – save the world!" the deputies said.

