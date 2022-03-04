EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

The EU may increase the number of Russian banks that will be disconnected from SWIFT, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

At the press-conference following the extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Friday, Borrell said the European Union is also considered what new package of sanctions can be decided in the coming days. For example, they can increase the number of Russian banks that we will disconnect from SWIFT, but the have not made any specific decision on this or that bank.

According to him, the EU has approached technical bodies with a proposal to study more banks.

Borrell said the EU can increase the number of banks, it can go deeper in financial sanctions.

At the same time, he urged to think about the consequences of the sanctions that have already been imposed.

The High Representative said there will be more sanctions, they are being reviewed. Today the EU officials have not made any decision, but it is important to implement what they have decided.

In addition, the head of EU diplomacy drew attention to the need for Russian oligarchs to avoid the consequences of sanctions and the suppression of tax evasion.

Borrell said the EU must find them and freeze their assets because the Russian regime derives its wealth from corruption and tax evasion. The EU must fight this and turn off the cash flow faucet that finances this senseless war.