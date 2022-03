A bus with 29 children was evacuated from the village of Makariv in Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional State Administration said.

"We managed to take away a bus with 29 children from Makariv, Buchansky district. These are subordinates of the Ray of Hope Children's Support Center. Now the children are going to Lviv. The age of the children is from 1.5 to 16 years old," the administration said in Telegram.