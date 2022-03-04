Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

Russia's position in the negotiations is tough, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will definitely not make any concessions that could humiliate the state's struggle for territorial integrity and freedom, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said.

"The position of the Russian Federation is tough. It's clear. If they had a soft one, they would not attack Ukraine. But the position of the Supreme Commander-In-Chief of Ukraine and Ukraine as a whole is also tough. Therefore, the negotiations will be difficult. But they will go on... Zelensky will definitely not make any concessions that can one way or another belittle our struggle, which is currently being waged in Ukraine for its territorial integrity and freedom," Podoliak said at a joint press conference with David Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, devoted to Russia's war against Ukraine held in Lviv Regional State Administration.

He also said that Zelensky absolutely clearly understands all the boundaries that Ukraine can and cannot go to when talking with the Russian Federation.

Podoliak also said that Ukraine's position in the negotiation process is strengthened by Western partners, and also understands the motives of the representatives of the Russian delegation.

"The delegation of Ukraine clearly understands the psychological state of those with whom we work, what goals they have, what intellectual foundations they rely on, that is, what they understand about Ukraine and what they don't. In principle, we are quite comfortable working, understanding the motives of Russia," he said.