Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 30.04.2025

Some 300 convicted collaborators waiting to leave for Russia as part of possible exchange for Ukrainians – I Want To My Own project

3 min read

The website of the state project "I Want to My Own" currently presents 300 profiles of convicted collaborators who wish to leave for Russia on condition that the Ukrainians return from Russian captivity.

Each of their profiles has a timer that shows the waiting time of the traitors to leave for Russia.

"The Russian authorities are informed about the desire of each of the three hundred Ukrainian traitors to leave for Russia. But Moscow refuses to return its former agents. Now, having found themselves in prison, they are of interest to Russia only as material for propaganda and fakes," according to the statement on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As noted, the least waiting is Oleksiy Levin, who collaborated with the enemy during the occupation of his hometown. The timer in his profile shows 21 days. One of the "record holders" for waiting to leave for Russia is Anatoly Ilyin. He collected and transmitted information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units to the enemy. The traitor is waiting a year and 17 days.

It is reported that one collaborator has already taken advantage of the opportunity to leave for Russia on the condition that Ukrainians return from Russian captivity, five collaborators have stopped cooperating with the enemy thanks to the project, 35 potential collaborators are being checked thanks to information received from attentive citizens, another 20 citizens who do not want to live in Ukraine, but express a desire to live in Russia, have left applications through a special form on the project website. These applications are processed by representatives of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights.

As of now, users of the website hochuksvoim.com have made 740,000 views of the pages with the collaborators' profiles.

"I Want To My Own" asks everyone who is still working for the enemy or plans to do so to go to the project website and view the profiles of those who have taken the word of the Russian curators.

"Their example gives you a chance to draw the right conclusion and stop cooperating with the enemy. Otherwise, you will find yourself behind bars, forgotten by your own people and abandoned by your former Moscow 'mentors,' who are now asking you to act against Ukrainians and promising mountains of gold. Do not delay. Fill out special questionnaires on the website "I want to my own" and clearly follow the instructions received," the statement reads.

Tags: #exchange #traitors #rf

MORE ABOUT

20:40 30.04.2025
Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

20:33 29.04.2025
Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

20:48 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

20:21 24.04.2025
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

19:17 17.04.2025
Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

20:48 15.04.2025
Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

20:42 15.04.2025
Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

20:03 03.04.2025
SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

19:17 03.04.2025
Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

HOT NEWS

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

Zelenskyy: We’re identifying precisely those pressure points of Russia that will most effectively push Moscow toward diplomacy

LATEST

Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

OSCE Rep on Freedom of Media condemns cruel treatment and murder of Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna

Ukraine, Moldova are stronger together on negotiating path to join EU – Stefanishyna

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

AD
AD