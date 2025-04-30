Some 300 convicted collaborators waiting to leave for Russia as part of possible exchange for Ukrainians – I Want To My Own project

The website of the state project "I Want to My Own" currently presents 300 profiles of convicted collaborators who wish to leave for Russia on condition that the Ukrainians return from Russian captivity.

Each of their profiles has a timer that shows the waiting time of the traitors to leave for Russia.

"The Russian authorities are informed about the desire of each of the three hundred Ukrainian traitors to leave for Russia. But Moscow refuses to return its former agents. Now, having found themselves in prison, they are of interest to Russia only as material for propaganda and fakes," according to the statement on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As noted, the least waiting is Oleksiy Levin, who collaborated with the enemy during the occupation of his hometown. The timer in his profile shows 21 days. One of the "record holders" for waiting to leave for Russia is Anatoly Ilyin. He collected and transmitted information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units to the enemy. The traitor is waiting a year and 17 days.

It is reported that one collaborator has already taken advantage of the opportunity to leave for Russia on the condition that Ukrainians return from Russian captivity, five collaborators have stopped cooperating with the enemy thanks to the project, 35 potential collaborators are being checked thanks to information received from attentive citizens, another 20 citizens who do not want to live in Ukraine, but express a desire to live in Russia, have left applications through a special form on the project website. These applications are processed by representatives of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights.

As of now, users of the website hochuksvoim.com have made 740,000 views of the pages with the collaborators' profiles.

"I Want To My Own" asks everyone who is still working for the enemy or plans to do so to go to the project website and view the profiles of those who have taken the word of the Russian curators.

"Their example gives you a chance to draw the right conclusion and stop cooperating with the enemy. Otherwise, you will find yourself behind bars, forgotten by your own people and abandoned by your former Moscow 'mentors,' who are now asking you to act against Ukrainians and promising mountains of gold. Do not delay. Fill out special questionnaires on the website "I want to my own" and clearly follow the instructions received," the statement reads.