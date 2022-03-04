Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

The Russian occupiers in Kherson region have not approved the creation of a "green corridor" for the supply of humanitarian aid to the region, Head of the Kherson regional military administration Hennadiy Lahuta has said.

"I was just informed that the occupiers did not give the go-ahead to the "green corridor" for the supply of humanitarian aid to Kherson region. The Ukrainian authorities formed 19 trucks to provide the needs of Kherson and the region with the most necessary. And now the Russians say that they themselves will provide humanitarian aid," Lahuta wrote in Telegram on Friday.

He promised to continue to demand from the occupiers the possibility of transporting Ukrainian humanitarian aid.

"I also thank Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev for the efforts he is making to meet the needs of the city's residents," Lahuta said.