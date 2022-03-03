Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning, said that despite the lack of response to calls to stop the attacks, he intends to continue his efforts and maintain contacts in an attempt to avoid the worst.

"We need to continue the dialogue to avoid completely unnecessary human dramas," he said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

According to Macron, this dialogue is being held to protect the population, to achieve actions that will avoid human tragedies, to end this war.

"This is the meaning of my commitment (to dialogue) together with President Zelensky and the international community. My determination has been and will remain universal," the French President stressed.