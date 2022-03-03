Facts

20:50 03.03.2022

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning, said that despite the lack of response to calls to stop the attacks, he intends to continue his efforts and maintain contacts in an attempt to avoid the worst.

"We need to continue the dialogue to avoid completely unnecessary human dramas," he said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

According to Macron, this dialogue is being held to protect the population, to achieve actions that will avoid human tragedies, to end this war.

"This is the meaning of my commitment (to dialogue) together with President Zelensky and the international community. My determination has been and will remain universal," the French President stressed.

Tags: #putin #talks #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:29 03.03.2022
Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

19:49 03.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

19:29 03.03.2022
Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

17:05 03.03.2022
Kuleba: Ukrainian delegation to work on creation of humanitarian corridors at talks with Russia

Kuleba: Ukrainian delegation to work on creation of humanitarian corridors at talks with Russia

17:01 03.03.2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia start negotiations – Podoliak

Delegations of Ukraine and Russia start negotiations – Podoliak

11:20 03.03.2022
Macron: Russia is not subjected to aggression, it is aggressor

Macron: Russia is not subjected to aggression, it is aggressor

22:29 02.03.2022
Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

15:44 02.03.2022
Tokayev calls for compromise with Ukraine in phone call with Putin

Tokayev calls for compromise with Ukraine in phone call with Putin

14:07 02.03.2022
In negotiations with aggressor in Konotop, agreement reached on no entry of troops, no shooting at them by Ukrainian side - Head of Sumy regional military administration

In negotiations with aggressor in Konotop, agreement reached on no entry of troops, no shooting at them by Ukrainian side - Head of Sumy regional military administration

12:47 02.03.2022
Date of new negotiations with Russia not known yet – Kuleba

Date of new negotiations with Russia not known yet – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

LATEST

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD