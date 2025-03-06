Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron is taking place in Brussels.
This was reported to journalists by the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov.
Customer Login:
Special Topics:
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron is taking place in Brussels.
This was reported to journalists by the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov.
Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad
Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad