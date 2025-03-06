Facts

14:17 06.03.2025

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron is taking place in Brussels.

This was reported to journalists by the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov.

