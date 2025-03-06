Facts

12:04 06.03.2025

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved at any cost, cannot be capitulation of Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved at any cost and under the rule of a Russian dictator, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed, calling for further support for Ukrainians.

“We must continue to help Ukrainians resist until they can agree with Russia on a lasting peace for themselves and for all of us. That is why the path to peace cannot include giving up on Ukraine, quite the opposite. Peace cannot be achieved at any cost and under the rule of a Russian dictator. Peace cannot be the capitulation of Ukraine. It cannot be its disintegration,” he said in an address to the French, broadcast on the social network X.

Macron stressed that “we have experience from the past” and that we must not forget that Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in 2014, and there were ceasefire agreements in Minsk that were violated.

“Russia did not respect this ceasefire, and we were unable to maintain the balance due to the lack of credible guarantees,” Macron said.

