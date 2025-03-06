Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s address to the nation by posting a comment on the X platform.

"I am grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision and our joint efforts to achieve peace. Peace must be real, not just a word—it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse," Zelenskyy said on X.

"Looking forward to working jointly on the steps toward peace in the upcoming days," the president said.