10:19 11.03.2025

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

The meeting between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia will begin at 12:00 local time (11:00 Kyiv time), the press service of the U.S. State Department reports.

"12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the report notes.

