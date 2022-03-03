Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

Residents of Ukraine have collected UAH 80 million in aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the Diia application, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Ukrainians raised UAH 80 million for the Ukrainian army through Diia. People, you are incredible. The whole world sees how united we are and are uniting around us," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, he stated that crypto aid has increased too.

"The global crypto community has raised about $55 million for Ukraine," he wrote.