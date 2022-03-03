Facts

19:43 03.03.2022

European states simplifying travel for humanitarian aid carriers to Ukraine

1 min read

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary have introduced permit-free travel for humanitarian cargo carriers to Ukraine, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The matter concerns the release of carriers from any additional conditions, in particular the need to obtain permits for international freight traffic. This is necessary for the prompt delivery of humanitarian cargo during martial law.

To cross the border with Lithuania, Latvia and Slovakia, you do not need to submit information about the carrier and vehicle.

"We thank our European partners for their support. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine continues to work with foreign partners in order to speed up the process of transporting humanitarian cargo in an extremely difficult period for Ukraine," the ministry stressed.

Tags: #transportation #travel #aid #human
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:14 03.03.2022
Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

Ukrainians collect UAH 80 mln through Diia to help Ukrainian Armed Forces, assistance in cryptocurrency is $55 mln – Fedorov

18:19 03.03.2022
EUR 600 mln of EU macro-financial assistance to arrive in Ukraine within a week – Finance Ministry

EUR 600 mln of EU macro-financial assistance to arrive in Ukraine within a week – Finance Ministry

13:11 03.03.2022
E-Aid funds can now be spent on any products or goods, restrictions lifted – Fedorov

E-Aid funds can now be spent on any products or goods, restrictions lifted – Fedorov

12:16 03.03.2022
SBI hands over 21 ambulances to Ukrainian army

SBI hands over 21 ambulances to Ukrainian army

11:56 03.03.2022
Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

11:38 03.03.2022
Every citizen lost his job to receive UAH 6,500 unconditionally - Zelensky

Every citizen lost his job to receive UAH 6,500 unconditionally - Zelensky

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

20:21 02.03.2022
Poland simplifies travel for Ukrainian carriers of humanitarian aid

Poland simplifies travel for Ukrainian carriers of humanitarian aid

19:11 02.03.2022
Sweden to donate Ukraine eight trucks with ventilators, masks, droppers, catheters, bandages, disinfectants – FM

Sweden to donate Ukraine eight trucks with ventilators, masks, droppers, catheters, bandages, disinfectants – FM

18:41 02.03.2022
Allianz to provide EUR 12.5 mln of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Allianz to provide EUR 12.5 mln of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

LATEST

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD