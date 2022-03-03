Facts

19:41 03.03.2022

Zelensky: Germany should become one of guarantors of our security

1 min read

Germany should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Germany, like other influential leaders, should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, and he [Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz] should be here and should definitely be on the side of not Russia, at least - on the side of justice," Zelensky told foreign journalists on Thursday.

According to the President, Ukraine deserved "to be at the level of such EU countries as Germany in every sense of the word." He stressed that the main priority now is security, but the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU is also important, and "a lot of things will depend on Scholz, on Germany."

"I think it is impossible to raise the question today: what to give to Ukraine, what not to give. We cannot ask anyone for anything. We are protecting the interests of everyone today, so it seems to me that this is the case when it hurts and is difficult for someone, do not expect him to call you, do it yourself," Zelensky said.

Tags: #president #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:29 03.03.2022
Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

Zelensky on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus: Any negotiation makes sense

19:20 03.03.2022
Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

Zelensky, asked whether he is afraid to die: I am president of state, I simply do not have right to do so

13:42 03.03.2022
Nausėda urges Germany to support Ukraine's EU membership

Nausėda urges Germany to support Ukraine's EU membership

09:44 03.03.2022
Zelensky creates Coordinating Office for Humanitarian and Social Issues

Zelensky creates Coordinating Office for Humanitarian and Social Issues

09:38 03.03.2022
Germany to supply Ukraine with 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles – media

Germany to supply Ukraine with 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles – media

21:39 02.03.2022
Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

16:57 02.03.2022
Zelensky, Israeli premier discuss Russian aggression

Zelensky, Israeli premier discuss Russian aggression

14:49 02.03.2022
VW stops work at factories in Germany because of lack of parts deliveries from Ukraine

VW stops work at factories in Germany because of lack of parts deliveries from Ukraine

09:58 02.03.2022
It is impossible to remain neutral now - Zelensky to countries that have not joined anti-Russian coalition

It is impossible to remain neutral now - Zelensky to countries that have not joined anti-Russian coalition

09:52 02.03.2022
Zelensky appeals to all Jews of world in connection with Russian attacks on Babyn Yar, Uman

Zelensky appeals to all Jews of world in connection with Russian attacks on Babyn Yar, Uman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

LATEST

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD