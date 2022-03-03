Zelensky: Germany should become one of guarantors of our security

Germany should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Germany, like other influential leaders, should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, and he [Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz] should be here and should definitely be on the side of not Russia, at least - on the side of justice," Zelensky told foreign journalists on Thursday.

According to the President, Ukraine deserved "to be at the level of such EU countries as Germany in every sense of the word." He stressed that the main priority now is security, but the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU is also important, and "a lot of things will depend on Scholz, on Germany."

"I think it is impossible to raise the question today: what to give to Ukraine, what not to give. We cannot ask anyone for anything. We are protecting the interests of everyone today, so it seems to me that this is the case when it hurts and is difficult for someone, do not expect him to call you, do it yourself," Zelensky said.