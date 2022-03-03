Facts

15:57 03.03.2022

EU leaders competent to discuss request for Ukraine's admission to EU - European Commission

1 min read

The response to the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept his country into the European Union is within the competence of the heads of state and government of the EU, official representative of the European Commission (EC) Eric Mamer said.

"This is the issue that should be decided at the highest political level," the spokesman said at a briefing in Brussels.

He referred to the clarification of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who earlier in Bucharest, during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, said that Zelensky's letter initiated a process of debate by the leaders of the EU countries, the subject of which would be Kyiv's request for entry.

Mamer did not respond to clarifying questions about the possibility of making an exception for Ukraine, bypassing the traditional procedure for admission to the EU or fast-tracked granting it candidate status, repeating several times that Zelensky, with his letter, launched the process of discussing this request by the member states of the union.

Tags: #eu #accession #procedure
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:36 03.03.2022
PM Garibashvili signs Georgia's request to join EU

PM Garibashvili signs Georgia's request to join EU

15:29 03.03.2022
EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

14:57 03.03.2022
Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM

Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM

14:51 03.03.2022
Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

14:23 03.03.2022
EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

13:53 03.03.2022
EU leaders at Paris summit to try to reach consensus on prospects for Ukraine's membership – media

EU leaders at Paris summit to try to reach consensus on prospects for Ukraine's membership – media

12:55 03.03.2022
Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

11:02 03.03.2022
Initiative to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine supported by 10 countries – Dpty FM of Poland

Initiative to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine supported by 10 countries – Dpty FM of Poland

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

23:43 02.03.2022
Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

Russian military planes attack two schools, private homes in Chernihiv, 9 dead, 4 wounded – regional administration head

Rada asks UN, Red Cross and European Parliament to ensure protection of civilians from armed attacks

Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

LATEST

Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

Russian military planes attack two schools, private homes in Chernihiv, 9 dead, 4 wounded – regional administration head

President's decree on general mobilization approved by Rada, it starts operating

UNICEF announces collection of EUR400 mln to help Ukrainian population

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces calls on foreigners to join International Legion of Territorial Defense Forces

Rada asks UN, Red Cross and European Parliament to ensure protection of civilians from armed attacks

Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Russian military mine civilian objects in Kherson

U.S. secretary of state to visit Moldova on March 5-6

Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD