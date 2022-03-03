Facts

Occupation forces using MLRS to shell cities, dropping cassette bombs – General Staff

Russian occupying forces are using high-capacity cluster and fragmentation munitions in the bombing of populated areas contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law, and when carrying out artillery strikes, they actively use the Grad, Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launching systems (MLRS).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said the invaders continue to use the civilian population as a human shield, taking them hostage.

As of 12.00 Thursday in Volyn region, the enemy switched to defensive actions and is trying to hold the Bihun, Ovruch, Pyrizhky, Riznia, Ukrayinka line.

Near Kyiv, the invaders suffer losses in personnel and equipment, but do not abandon attempts to block Kyiv from the northern and northwestern directions. Near Korosten, Zhytomyr region, the enemy suffered significant losses and stopped, and does not take offensive actions.

In the northern part, the enemy is trying to stay in the areas of the settlements of Liubech and Mena with the forces of 41 all-military armies and 90 tank divisions of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Chernihiv-Kyiv. At the same time, the forces of 2 BTGs are moving towards Kotsiubynske - Honcharivske (Kyiv).

In Slobozhanschyna, the invaders were stopped at the line of Okhtyrka, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Shevchenkove. At the same time, the cities of Sumy, Lebedyn and Okhtyrka in Sumy region continue to be under siege.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy was forced to go on the defensive, but more attempts are expected to encircle Kharkiv from the south. Near Svatove, an attempt is expected to attack in the direction of the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, and to consolidate on any frontiers.

In the Tavria area, the enemy carried out the introduction of part of the operational reserves, trying to continue the offensive in the direction of Zaporizhia, part of the forces – to Mariupol.

In Donetsk region, Mariupol holds steady, the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are unattainable for the enemy, the General Staff said.

