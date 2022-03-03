Facts

14:51 03.03.2022

Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed his colleagues from the parliaments of the EU countries to make a decision on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership under a special procedure.

"I sent an appeal to the speakers of the parliaments of 27 EU member states with a request to take the necessary decisions on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership under a special procedure," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine has paid a huge price for the European choice and the security of Europe.

"The best support for the people of Ukraine in these critical times would be the recognition of our European aspirations. I ask the fellow speakers of the EU member states to demonstrate unity with the people of Ukraine in the context of Russia's ongoing war not only against Ukraine, but the entire civilized world. I call for solidarity with Ukraine and maintaining its EU membership!" the report said.

Tags: #eu #parliament #procedure
15:57 03.03.2022
EU leaders competent to discuss request for Ukraine's admission to EU - European Commission

15:36 03.03.2022
PM Garibashvili signs Georgia's request to join EU

15:29 03.03.2022
EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

14:57 03.03.2022
Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM

14:23 03.03.2022
EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

13:53 03.03.2022
EU leaders at Paris summit to try to reach consensus on prospects for Ukraine's membership – media

12:55 03.03.2022
Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

11:21 03.03.2022
Rada profile committee allows civilians to use firearms to repel Russian aggression – MP Osadchuk

11:02 03.03.2022
Initiative to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine supported by 10 countries – Dpty FM of Poland

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

