Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed his colleagues from the parliaments of the EU countries to make a decision on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership under a special procedure.

"I sent an appeal to the speakers of the parliaments of 27 EU member states with a request to take the necessary decisions on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership under a special procedure," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine has paid a huge price for the European choice and the security of Europe.

"The best support for the people of Ukraine in these critical times would be the recognition of our European aspirations. I ask the fellow speakers of the EU member states to demonstrate unity with the people of Ukraine in the context of Russia's ongoing war not only against Ukraine, but the entire civilized world. I call for solidarity with Ukraine and maintaining its EU membership!" the report said.