Facts

22:18 02.03.2022

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

1 min read

The United States has decided to impose blocking sanctions on 22 Russian companies associated with the defense sector, the White House said.

"Among the actions being taken today are completely blocking sanctions against Russian defense structures," the White House said in the press release on website.

"In total, 22 Russian defense-related entities will be designated, including firms that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia's military," according to the document.

Tags: #russia #usa #sanctions #companies
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:56 02.03.2022
There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

22:48 02.03.2022
Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

21:41 02.03.2022
USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

21:20 02.03.2022
Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

21:00 02.03.2022
Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

19:52 02.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

19:47 02.03.2022
Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

19:26 02.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

19:04 02.03.2022
Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

19:01 02.03.2022
Fridman, Aven, being under EU sanctions, to transfer their stake in Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) to Ukraine's residents agreed with NBU

Fridman, Aven, being under EU sanctions, to transfer their stake in Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) to Ukraine's residents agreed with NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

LATEST

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD