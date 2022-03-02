USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

The United States has decided to impose blocking sanctions on 22 Russian companies associated with the defense sector, the White House said.

"Among the actions being taken today are completely blocking sanctions against Russian defense structures," the White House said in the press release on website.

"In total, 22 Russian defense-related entities will be designated, including firms that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia's military," according to the document.