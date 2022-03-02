Facts

20:25 02.03.2022

At request of Ukraine to suspend consideration of all applications, ECtHR takes number of measures

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), at the request of the Ukrainian government to suspend consideration of all applications against Ukraine, has taken a number of measures.

This is discussed in the ECtHR statement, distributed on Wednesday: "Against the background of the war in Ukraine and following a request received from the Ukrainian Government on 24 February 2022 to suspend the examination of all applications against Ukraine until further notice," the ECtHR has decided to take a number of measures that will now apply in all cases concerning Ukraine until further notice. "The President of the Court may allow exceptions to those measures where appropriate," the court said in the press release.

In particular, by its decision, the court will register at a later date all new complaints received by the court against Ukraine. "However, applications for interim measures concerning Ukraine will continue to be processed. There will be no general extension of the six/four-month time-limit (Article 35 of the Convention). The Court will assess in due time compliance with this admissibility criterion taking into account the exceptional circumstances. Where the case file is ready for examination, decisions and judgments will continue to be adopted. However, nothing will be published on Hudoc and the parties will not be informed until further notice," the court said.

In addition, the ECtHR has decided that all time limits that have already expired in pending cases will be suspended until further notice. " There will be no general extension of the three-month time-limit for seeking referral to the Grand Chamber (Article 43 § 1 of the Convention). Incoming correspondence will be processed in the usual way. Outgoing correspondence will be sent only for the purpose of informing the parties and as long as the postal services and the Internet are operational in Ukraine," the court said.

The ECHR said the application of these measures will be reviewed in the light of the development of the situation in Ukraine no later than the end of March 2022.

Tags: #echr #europe
