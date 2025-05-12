Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:13 12.05.2025

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

2 min read
Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe continues to actively develop relations with European partners in the pipe segment.

According to the company's report, in order to strengthen relations, on May 8-9, Interpipe gathered representatives of 26 client companies from Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Turkey in the Italian city of Bardolino. In total, almost 50 guests visited the Interpipe conference in Italy.

At the same time, it is noted that Europe remains an important and promising region for development for Interpipe. The company is gradually increasing its share of deliveries in the segments of pipes for mechanical engineering, construction projects and green energy projects. In particular, recent projects in which Interpipe participated included the construction of a new airport terminal in Tenerife, mooring platforms for an offshore wind farm in the North Sea and hydraulic cylinders for the production of heavy quarry equipment.

Ivan Mazanka, Interpipe's pipe sales director for the European market, stated that the main goal of holding events for customers is to reassure them of the stability of our production, as well as to familiarize local consumers with the group's updated product portfolio.

"Over the past three years, we have mastered the production of over 200 sizes of niche pipes specifically for the European market. And we are not going to stop there - the current investment program in production facilities will give us the opportunity to produce high-tech products. A separate topic was the "green agenda,"- said Mazanka.

The company presented to clients the results of the decarbonization path of Interpipe, thanks to which it has already achieved the Green Deal goal for 2030.

Tags: #europe #interpipe

