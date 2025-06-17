Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:45 17.06.2025

ECHR to announce decision in case ‘Ukraine and Netherlands v. Russia’ on July 9 - Ministry of Justice

2 min read
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will announce its decision in the case "Ukraine and Netherlands v. Russian Federation" on July 9, which concerns events of systemic human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including events of a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that a separate part of the proceedings concerns the shooting down of flight MH17 in July 2014, which caused the death of 298 people.

"The European Court of Human Rights announced that on July 9, 2025, the Grand Chamber of the ECHR will announce its decision on the merits in the case ‘Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia’ (applications Nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22). The court will announce the decision at the ECHR premises in Strasbourg, at 11:00 a.m. local time. A recording of the announcement will be available on the ECHR website after the hearings," the message on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice says.

In an interim decision dated January 25, 2023, the ECHR already recognized that from May 2014 until at least January 2022, the occupied territories of Donbas were under the jurisdiction of Russia. The court also established that the downing of flight MH17 occurred in territory that was under the effective control of the Russian occupation administrations.

According to the department, this case is the largest interstate case in the history of the ECHR, combining four applications and covering the period from 2014 to the present.

Tags: #ministry_of_justice #echr

