Poland simplifies travel for Ukrainian carriers of humanitarian aid

Poland has introduced a permit-free regime and abolished road tolls for humanitarian cargo carriers to Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that the relevant agreements were reached during negotiations between the Ministers of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Poland, Oleksandr Kubrakov and Andrzej Adamczyk.

At the same time, it is clarified that in order to cross the border, carriers operating trips to deliver humanitarian cargo to Ukraine must fill out a form in advance at the link https://cutt.ly/oAogy2O.

Also the payment of all roads for vehicles transporting humanitarian goods is canceled.

Penalties due to lack of payment for roads will not be applied to other Ukrainian vehicles, the report says.

In addition, for all citizens of Ukraine who are forced to leave their own country, the Polish side will provide free travel by rail.