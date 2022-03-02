Facts

20:21 02.03.2022

Poland simplifies travel for Ukrainian carriers of humanitarian aid

Poland has introduced a permit-free regime and abolished road tolls for humanitarian cargo carriers to Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that the relevant agreements were reached during negotiations between the Ministers of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Poland, Oleksandr Kubrakov and Andrzej Adamczyk.

At the same time, it is clarified that in order to cross the border, carriers operating trips to deliver humanitarian cargo to Ukraine must fill out a form in advance at the link https://cutt.ly/oAogy2O.

Also the payment of all roads for vehicles transporting humanitarian goods is canceled.

Penalties due to lack of payment for roads will not be applied to other Ukrainian vehicles, the report says.

In addition, for all citizens of Ukraine who are forced to leave their own country, the Polish side will provide free travel by rail.

19:11 02.03.2022
Sweden to donate Ukraine eight trucks with ventilators, masks, droppers, catheters, bandages, disinfectants – FM

18:41 02.03.2022
Allianz to provide EUR 12.5 mln of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

17:14 02.03.2022
Polish premier initiates EUR100 bln recovery plan for Ukraine

16:00 02.03.2022
Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

15:36 02.03.2022
Shmyhal: Ukrainians won't forget assistance of Polish people

14:20 02.03.2022
Some 217 more children in risk groups escorted from Ukraine to Poland under simplified procedure – Ministry of

14:19 02.03.2022
Nova Poshta opens accounts to finance transportation of humanitarian aid

13:12 02.03.2022
Zelensky speaks with Dutch PM: Together we are against aggression!

12:06 02.03.2022
Polish educational institutions to provide comprehensive support to Ukrainian children, their further education – Polish education minister

09:47 02.03.2022
IMF may consider Ukraine's request for Rapid Financing Instrument next week, World Bank preparing $3 bln package of support

