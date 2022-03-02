Facts

16:39 02.03.2022

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

2 min read
Social Policy Minister Maryna Lazebna has said Ukraine has sent three requests to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the Red Cross demanding a "green corridor" to help people affected by the fighting.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, on the ground, the Russian military refuses to negotiate on the creation of such corridors and continues shelling.

"Green corridors" are critically needed for the delivery of medicines, medical supplies, humanitarian aid, the evacuation of the civilian population, the injured and the wounded, children and the elderly, the unhindered passage of specialized and freight transport, which ensures the delivery of goods and transportation of people to healthcare facilities, treat victims and the wounded from the bombardment," the statement said.

According to Lazebna, international organizations are delaying the consideration of requests.

In this connection, Ukraine requires for the sake of life and health of people to provide: immediate delivery of medicines, medical equipment, drinking water, food, warm clothes and accessories for heating; evacuation of the civilian population, especially children; access to medical and social workers to provide assistance to all those in need, in particular the most vulnerable segments of the population (children, the sick and wounded, persons with disabilities) and citizens living alone.

