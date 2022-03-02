Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy currently has gas reserves in underground storage facilities at the level of 10 billion cubic meters and continues to maintain gas production and imports at the proper level, which reliably ensures the passage of the heating period, Board Chairman of the company Yuriy Vetrenko told ICTV on Wednesday.

“Due to production and imports, we are now actually ensuring the uninterrupted passage of the heating season. Ukrainians must be sure that despite all the horrors of war, there is heat and gas in their apartments,” Vitrenko said.

According to him, in January-February of this year, Naftogaz increased gas production compared to the same period in 2021, while exceeding the planned figures.

"We manage to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies in most of Ukraine. We continue to produce gas, and every day people heroically do so that they lose their own production as little as possible," he said.