Nearly 836,000 people left Ukraine – UN

Nearly 836,000 people have left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of Russian military aggression in the country, Western media said, citing the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday.

According to UN estimates, some 835,928 people left the country by Wednesday. On Tuesday, some 677,000 people who left Ukraine were reported.

About 450,000 Ukrainians entered the territory of Poland. Most Ukrainians crossed the border on Monday, over 100,000 people.

The day before, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that, according to its estimates, about 1 million people were internally displaced persons in Ukraine.