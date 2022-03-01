Facts

20:18 01.03.2022

Kyivstar restores network in Irpin, resumes work of fixed Internet

1 min read

Mobile operator Kyivstar has restored the operation of mobile and fixed networks in Irpin.

"Irpin is ours! Today, Kyivstar specialists have restored the fiber-optic network in the city of Irpin. Almost all the base stations are working again in the city and provide mobile communications and the Internet. And with it, the company has resumed the work of the fixed Home Internet," Iryna Lelichenko, leading public relations specialist at Kyivstar, said on Facebook.

She also thanked the city's territorial defense, as well as all the services that helped the operator's specialists restore the network.

Tags: #mobile #communications #irpin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 22.02.2021
First mobile hospital for patients with coronavirus fully operational - SES

First mobile hospital for patients with coronavirus fully operational - SES

15:47 10.02.2021
Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

17:46 12.01.2021
Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

16:55 13.11.2018
Mobile communications operator lifecell jointly with Lanet to launch convergent tariff line

Mobile communications operator lifecell jointly with Lanet to launch convergent tariff line

13:19 21.09.2017
Govt settles issue of blocking mobile numbers of subscribers

Govt settles issue of blocking mobile numbers of subscribers

17:40 26.06.2017
No preconditions for introducing any sanctions against mobile operators with Russian capital – NCCR head

No preconditions for introducing any sanctions against mobile operators with Russian capital – NCCR head

13:53 26.01.2017
Kyiv court bans mobile operators from destroying data from 3 years ago

Kyiv court bans mobile operators from destroying data from 3 years ago

14:59 14.07.2015
Cabinet creates Ukrainian Special Communications state-run company

Cabinet creates Ukrainian Special Communications state-run company

18:10 02.07.2015
Cabinet replaces Head of State Service of Specialized Communications

Cabinet replaces Head of State Service of Specialized Communications

15:39 27.05.2015
National mobile network of state agencies could be created based on virtual operator – official

National mobile network of state agencies could be created based on virtual operator – official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Zelensky, Biden discuss sanctions against Russia, defense assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

LATEST

Venice Commission President: Using violence instead of dialogue goes against everything Venice Commission stands for

War criminals who attacked Ukraine should be brought before ICC, incur severe punishment – Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

NATO allies convene again for emergency meeting

Ukraine may unblock Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to counter Russian propaganda

Liashko: Serious conversation starts with owners of pharmacies that promised to open, but did not do

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

NATO should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine if they not ready to grant membership – Zelensky

Migration Service temporarily suspends provision of administrative services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD