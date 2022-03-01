Kyivstar restores network in Irpin, resumes work of fixed Internet

Mobile operator Kyivstar has restored the operation of mobile and fixed networks in Irpin.

"Irpin is ours! Today, Kyivstar specialists have restored the fiber-optic network in the city of Irpin. Almost all the base stations are working again in the city and provide mobile communications and the Internet. And with it, the company has resumed the work of the fixed Home Internet," Iryna Lelichenko, leading public relations specialist at Kyivstar, said on Facebook.

She also thanked the city's territorial defense, as well as all the services that helped the operator's specialists restore the network.