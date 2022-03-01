Facts

16:37 01.03.2022

Denisova denies Russian info about agreements on cooperation in humanitarian issues

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova denied information about agreements with Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova on cooperation on humanitarian issues.

"On the page of the ombudsman of the aggressor state, Russian Federation, information appeared about our alleged agreements on cooperation on humanitarian issues. I remind Mrs. Moskalkova that agreements are a two-sided thing. The result of my conversation with the ombudsman of the aggressor is that there are no agreements and cannot be!" Facebook.

She stressed that "we will discuss this issue only when the Russian military leaves the territory of my entire country, including Crimea and Donbas."

