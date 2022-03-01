Facts

16:37 01.03.2022

Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

1 min read

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has advised against non-essential travel to Russia in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

The ministry urged Moldovan citizens in Russia to stay calm and recommended that citizens wishing to return to their home country use the remaining routes via Istanbul, Turkey, or Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with arrival in Iasi or Bucharest, Romania. This is because the Moldovan airspace is closed until March 4 and there are no arrivals or departures at the Chisinau Airport.

The ministry asked citizens to regularly check the information published on its website and the website of the Moldovan embassy in Moscow.

Given the Ukraine situation, the Moldovan parliament declared a 60-day state of emergency starting on February 24. Over five days of the conflict, Moldova has taken in almost 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, most of whom traveled further to EU countries. About 50,000 refugees are staying in Moldova.

