10:34 01.03.2022

Additional military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Lithuania - Kuleba

Additional military and humanitarian aid from Lithuania is being sent to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Call with my Lithuanian friend Gabrielius Landsbergis. Lithuania stands by Ukraine resolutely. More military and humanitarian support is on its way to Ukraine. We both agree that the EU must adopt the most painful sanctions against Russia to stop Putin's war against the Ukrainian people," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #help #lithuania
