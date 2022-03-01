Facts

10:07 01.03.2022

Russian shelling in central Kharkhiv damages regional administration building, opera theatre, philarmonic, residential area – State Emergency Service

1 min read

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said that the building of the regional state administration, the philharmonic society was damaged by an airstrike in the center of Kharkiv, rockets also hit part of a residential area, rescuers have not yet started work due to shelling.

"The mad ‘liberators’ no longer hide the fact that their airstrikes are carried out specifically against the civilian population. Now the enemy is cynically and defiantly bombarding the central part of Kharkiv, the center of the first capital of our long-suffering Ukraine, with rockets.

According to preliminary information, the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building was hit, along with the Opera House, the Philharmonic and part of the residential area (mainly 4-5-storey residential buildings)," the Service said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday morning, noting that rescue units cannot yet be deployed due to continued shelling.

"We ask Kharkiv residents not to leave shelters, pray for our soldiers," the message says.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling
Interfax-Ukraine
