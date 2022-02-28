Facts

17:55 28.02.2022

Rada intends to apply to EU for Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure – с

1 min read
The conciliation council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups initiates an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada to the European Union on the immediate admission of Ukraine to the EU under a special procedure, MP Dmytro Razumkov (non-factional) has said.

"Today the Verkhovna Rada held a meeting of the Conciliation Council and prepared a number of important decisions! The first is an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada to the European Union regarding the immediate admission of Ukraine to the EU under a special procedure!" Razumkov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the conciliation council also decided to appeal to the UN General Assembly with a demand to exclude the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council.

"A draft law is being prepared on the confiscation of the assets of the aggressor state on the territory of Ukraine," Razumkov said.

