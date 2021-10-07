Facts

13:16 07.10.2021

Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

2 min read
Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

The Verkhovna Rada has removed the obstacle, which prevents its speaker from being elected president of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, a Ukrainian parliament deputy relieved of duties as the Verkhovna Rada speaker, said.

"The presidential election has yet to begin. What were they saying? They were saying that none of the Verkhovna Rada speakers had ever become the president. We removed the obstacle today. Let us wait and see what happens," Razumkov said at a press briefing on Thursday, in response to a question whether he had presidential ambitions.

"I am definitely not planning my retirement. My health is good enough. I will move on," Razumkov said.

In his opinion, the Servant of the People party has neither the grounds nor possibility to deprive him of a parliament seat.

"Speaking of legal norms, the Servant of the People party has neither the grounds nor possibility," Razumkov said.

Regretfully, not everything has been done consistent with the law lately, he said.

Razumkov said in a report before the vote on his removal from office that the Verkhovna Rada should remain a point of equilibrium and balance, irrespective of external factors, and noted that deputies are responsible for doing so before the voters and the state.

"In any storm and hurricane, the Ukrainian parliament should remain the safeguard it has been in our history and a point of equilibrium and balance. That will depend on every one of us [deputies], there will be no collective responsibility, there will only be responsibility to the country and the people. It's personal responsibility for what our country will be like in the future," Razumkov said.

No matter who becomes the speaker, the Verkhovna Rada should remain a subjective institution, or else democracy and parliamentarianism may be lost and power may be usurped, he said.

Tags: #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:11 07.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

12:23 05.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

16:51 02.10.2021
Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

16:51 01.10.2021
Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

17:01 30.09.2021
Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

12:31 30.09.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

12:30 30.09.2021
Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

17:41 20.09.2021
Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

13:19 15.09.2021
Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

14:51 11.09.2021
Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

LATEST

MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

Border Guard Service investigating circumstances of Saakashvili's departure from Ukraine

Rada proposes five candidates for chairman's post

At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

NATO strips 8 Russian diplomats of accreditation - Sky News

Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD