Razumkov unveils list of MPs who will be included in inter-factional association Reasonable Politics

Former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, non-factional MP Dmytro Razumkov has released a full list of 25 parliamentarians who will be included in the inter-factional association Reasonable Politics.

According to the photocopy published on his page, 21 members of the Servant of the People faction (Volodymyr Kozak, Vasyl Mokan, Roman Sokha, Nelli Yakovleva, Oksana Dmytriyeva, Valeriy Bozhyk, Dmytro Mykysha, Artem Dmytruk, Olha Saladukha, Oleh Voronko, Oleksandr Bakumov, Olha Koval, Darya Volodina, Mykhailo Novikov, Roman Babiy, Alina Zahoruiko, Kostiantyn Kasai, Dmytro Hurin, Mykhailo Kriachko, Yevhen Petruniak, Ivan Yunakov), two representatives of Batkivschyna (Andriy Nikolayenko, Volodymyr Kabachenko), as well as independent MP Liudmyla Buimister.

At the same time, Razumkov noted that an appeal to create an inter-factional association Reasonable Politics is already being considered by the parliament leadership. "Next plenary week, the chairperson of the meeting should officially announce its creation," he added.

As reported, on November 5, Dmytro Razumkov announced the creation of an inter-factional association Reasonable Politics in parliament, which will include 25 MPs.

According to the politician, "these are the people who adhere to the principles that were difficult to break even for the President's Office" during the vote for his resignation from the post of parliament speaker.