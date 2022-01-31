Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

MP, head of the inter-factional association Reasonable Politics Dmytro Razumov believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President's Office will not negotiate with other political forces on cooperation in the interests of the state.

"He [the president] is not used to negotiating. He's used to making 'arrangements' – he's fine at that and has appropriate experience, but not at negotiating in the interests of the country. And the approach when 'only my word is correct' is a non-working option," Razumkov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The MP believes that it is quite possible to unite the parliament against an external enemy, against the crisis, and many are ready for this.

"But then everyone should sit down at the negotiating table and accept the rules of the game. And for some reason I am sure that the President's Office won't accept this," Razumkov stressed.

The politician also does not believe in Zelensky's ability to gather all the leaders of political forces, including opposition ones, to consult with them about further actions.

"I don't understand what needs to happen for this. This is not the first time that the leaders of factions, deputy groups have asked him to meet. This is not about some kind of backstage rendezvous, but about a normal public meeting. We promised everyone that we would have a completely open relationship," Razumkov said.