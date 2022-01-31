Facts

12:37 31.01.2022

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

2 min read
Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

MP, head of the inter-factional association Reasonable Politics Dmytro Razumov believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President's Office will not negotiate with other political forces on cooperation in the interests of the state.

"He [the president] is not used to negotiating. He's used to making 'arrangements' – he's fine at that and has appropriate experience, but not at negotiating in the interests of the country. And the approach when 'only my word is correct' is a non-working option," Razumkov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The MP believes that it is quite possible to unite the parliament against an external enemy, against the crisis, and many are ready for this.

"But then everyone should sit down at the negotiating table and accept the rules of the game. And for some reason I am sure that the President's Office won't accept this," Razumkov stressed.

The politician also does not believe in Zelensky's ability to gather all the leaders of political forces, including opposition ones, to consult with them about further actions.

"I don't understand what needs to happen for this. This is not the first time that the leaders of factions, deputy groups have asked him to meet. This is not about some kind of backstage rendezvous, but about a normal public meeting. We promised everyone that we would have a completely open relationship," Razumkov said.

Tags: #zelensky #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:34 31.01.2022
Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

15:48 29.01.2022
Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

13:43 29.01.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

11:20 29.01.2022
Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

18:23 28.01.2022
Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

18:06 28.01.2022
Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

17:32 28.01.2022
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

13:03 28.01.2022
Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

09:30 28.01.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

18:27 27.01.2022
Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Group of people planning mass riots detained in Kyiv

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

LATEST

Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday – media

G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022

Ukraine is grateful to Israel for its support - The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD