Facts

14:39 05.02.2022

MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

2 min read
MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

Head of the inter-factional association "Reasonable Politics", MP Dmytro Razumkov, initiates an appeal to the Constitutional Court on compliance with the Basic Law of President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree on the appointment of Oleksiy Sukhachov as director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"On New Year's Eve, as a gift... a presidential decree was signed appointing Sukhachov to the position of director of the State Bureau of Investigation. This means ... that the Constitution was violated within the powers of the president. Therefore, I think that we will appeal, and I am sure that our colleagues will join this, to the Constitutional Court regarding the appeal of this decree," Razumkov said in the Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech program on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

According to the MP, the president could not have been unaware that he was breaking the law.

"The president is always given a certificate on the table, which informs, what corresponds to the law, what does not. But when the desire to get one's own head of the State Bureau of Investigation is greater than the desire for the Constitution and the law to work in this state, then we get such a result," Razumkov said.

Tags: #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:37 31.01.2022
Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

11:34 31.01.2022
Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

12:11 08.11.2021
Razumkov unveils list of MPs who will be included in inter-factional association Reasonable Politics

Razumkov unveils list of MPs who will be included in inter-factional association Reasonable Politics

13:16 07.10.2021
Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

Razumkov, relieved of Verkhovna Rada speaker duties, sees opportunity to run for president

12:11 07.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

Rada dismisses Razumkov from chairman's post

12:23 05.10.2021
Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

16:51 02.10.2021
Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

16:51 01.10.2021
Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

17:01 30.09.2021
Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

12:31 30.09.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

At least 70% of adult Ukrainians must be COVID-19 vaccinated by end of 2022 – updated national vaccination plan

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD