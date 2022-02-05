MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

Head of the inter-factional association "Reasonable Politics", MP Dmytro Razumkov, initiates an appeal to the Constitutional Court on compliance with the Basic Law of President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree on the appointment of Oleksiy Sukhachov as director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"On New Year's Eve, as a gift... a presidential decree was signed appointing Sukhachov to the position of director of the State Bureau of Investigation. This means ... that the Constitution was violated within the powers of the president. Therefore, I think that we will appeal, and I am sure that our colleagues will join this, to the Constitutional Court regarding the appeal of this decree," Razumkov said in the Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech program on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

According to the MP, the president could not have been unaware that he was breaking the law.

"The president is always given a certificate on the table, which informs, what corresponds to the law, what does not. But when the desire to get one's own head of the State Bureau of Investigation is greater than the desire for the Constitution and the law to work in this state, then we get such a result," Razumkov said.