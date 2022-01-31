Facts

11:34 31.01.2022

Razumkov announces registration of his party in few months

1 min read
Razumkov's party will be registered in a few months, MP, head of the inter-factional association Reasonable Politics Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"The party will be created one hundred percent," Razumkov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, adding that the process of preparing a political force for registration will take "several months."

According to him, the party will be created from scratch and according to the legislation for its registration it is necessary to collect signatures in two thirds of the districts in at least two thirds of the regions of Ukraine. "This is not an easy process, but I think we will manage," the MP stressed.

Razumkov also said that more than ten parties offered him to lead them.

As reported, last week the politician presented the public organization Razumkov's Team.

Interfax-Ukraine
