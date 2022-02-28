Facts

10:58 28.02.2022

Tkachenko asks UNESCO to strip Russia's membersip

1 min read
Tkachenko asks UNESCO to strip Russia's membersip

Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko has appealed to UNESCO with a request to deprive Russia of the status of a UNESCO member and change the host country of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee.

"Russia's armed offensive against Ukraine is destroying numerous civilian and cultural heritage sites in Ukraine. Countless historical and architectural monuments and archaeological sites are under the threat of artillery shelling and uncontrolled movement of heavy military trucks," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

The minister noted that since 2014 the Russian Federation has been systematically violating international humanitarian law and international conventions on the protection of cultural heritage, in particular, on the Crimean peninsula.

"Russia's actions have already caused damage to the ancient city of Tauride Chersonese, included in the World Heritage List, as well as the Bakhchisarai Palace of the Crimean Khans, included in the indicative list, and other cultural heritage sites," he said.

"Given this, Ukraine considers the continuation of Russia's presence in UNESCO unacceptable. We expect that the Ukrainian side will receive an answer and a decision on this issue as soon as possible," he added.

Source: https://t.me/otkachenkokyiv/1230

Tags: #unesco #tkachenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 26.02.2022
Tkachenko sends letter to YouTube with request to block Russian TV channels

Tkachenko sends letter to YouTube with request to block Russian TV channels

16:30 10.12.2021
Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

14:53 10.12.2021
Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

14:16 01.12.2021
Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

14:23 11.11.2021
Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

14:57 15.10.2021
UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

09:54 09.09.2021
Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

11:40 14.07.2021
Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

12:42 29.06.2021
Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

10:59 16.06.2021
Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

Ukraine applies to EU with request for immediate accession under special procedure – Zelensky

Defense Minister, leader of Servant of the People faction among members of Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia

LATEST

Ukrainian diplomacy mobilizes unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine – FM

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

France hands over 33 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

UNHRC votes to hold urgent debate on Ukraine

Ukrainian leaders begin taking the initiative – NSDC Secretary

Rada finance committee calls on worth financial community to introduce new santions against Russia

Australia announces sanctions against Russian leaders

Borrell convenes meeting of EU Defense Ministers to discuss situation regarding Ukraine

Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD