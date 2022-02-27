Finland allows Estonia to supply howitzers to Ukraine

The Finland Council of State at an emergency meeting on the issue of additional assistance to Ukraine made a decision to allow Estonia to supply Kyiv with 122mm howitzers, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told the Yle portal.

The council also decided to send 2,000 sets of body armor, 2,000 helmets, 100 stretchers and first aid facilities to Ukraine.

Until now, Finland has limited itself to providing humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine.

The supply of howitzers became possible after Germany had allowed the re-export of its weapons to Ukraine.

Estonia offered to supply Ukraine with 122mm Soviet-designed D30 howitzers purchased from Finland in 2009 (previously owned by Germany), as well as American Javelin anti-tank missiles. For deliveries, it was necessary to obtain the consent of the former owners of weapons. The United States immediately gave such permission and the Javelins are already in Ukraine. At the same time, Germany until recently refused to give permission for the supply of howitzers.