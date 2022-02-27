Kuleba urges partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, supplies, equipment, fuel

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has called on partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, supplies, equipment and fuel to counter Russian armed aggression.

"I call on all countries to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, supplies, equipment and fuel. We need weapons in order to fight, to defend our country. We especially need anti-tank, anti-aircraft, anti-missile weapons. We need more air-to-air and ground-air missiles to resist the invaders. We need more drones, vehicles, aircraft, ammunition, machine guns, cartridges – everything that can help us defend ourselves against Russia, its armed aggression aimed at killing Ukrainians and destroying our country," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.