Western partners hand over large batch of air-to-air missiles to Ukrainian pilots, they are already installed on fighters

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a large batch of air-to-air missiles from Western partners, which are already installed on Ukrainian fighters, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday.

"There is a good piece of news! A large batch of air-to-air missiles has been received from our Western partners for the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are already under the wings of our fighters. The pilots assure that there will be enough for all the invaders," the report published on Facebook says.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also thanked the members of the international anti-Putin coalition for their strong support of the Ukrainian army.