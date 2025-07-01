Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 01.07.2025

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

The air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 4,750 air targets during June 2025, including 159 cruise, ballistic and guided missiles, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

A total of 93 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles, 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, 13 X-59/69 guided air missiles, 27 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 2,453 Shahed-type attack UAVs; 659 reconnaissance UAVs; and 1,479 UAVs of other types were destroyed.

In June, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 646 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as areas where the enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated.

#air_force

