Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Photo: National Guard

Ukraine’s air defense forces neutralized 718 of 741 Russian air attack vehicles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30, air defense neutralized 718 enemy air attack vehicles, 303 were shot down by fire weapons, 415 were lost by location," the message says.

Some 296 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire weapons, 415 were lost by location/suppressed by electronic warfare, and seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.

In total, on the night of July 9 (from 20:00 on July 8), the enemy attacked with 741 air attack vehicles. In particular, 728 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel and Millerovo in Russia.

Also seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were launched from the Engels districts of the Saratov region and Russia's Kursk region, six Kh-47M2 Dagger (Kinzhal) aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Russia's the Lipetsk region.

It is emphasized that the main direction of the strike was directed at Volyn, in particular, at Lutsk.

The latest air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.