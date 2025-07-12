Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Photo: National Guard

Ukraine's Defense Forces downed 344 enemy aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles, while one missile and 20 attack drones struck five locations. Debris from downed drones also fell in 19 areas, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

"On the night of July 12 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on July 11), the enemy launched 623 aerial attack assets: 597 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in Russia (including 339 Shaheds), along with 26 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Russian airspace over Saratov Region," the Air Force stated on Telegram.

Preliminary data as of 10:00 a.m. indicates that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 344 aerial targets: 319 Shahed drones and 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Additionally, 258 decoy drones were locally jammed or neutralized by electronic warfare systems.

However, one missile and 20 attack drones did reach five locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 19 locations.

The aerial assault was repelled using aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.