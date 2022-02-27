Facts

09:32 27.02.2022

Ukrainian Air Force shot down cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarus – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Air Force shot down cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarus – Zaluzhny

 The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarus, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny has said.

"The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces a few minutes ago shot down a cruise missile fired at the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a Tu-22 aircraft," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He said that "this is another war crime of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation."

Interfax-Ukraine
