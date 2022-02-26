Facts

21:49 26.02.2022

Ukraine refuses to join energy system of Russian invaders after completion of work in isolated mode – minister

Ukraine refuses to join energy system of Russian invaders after completion of work in isolated mode – minister

Ukraine has decided not to join the energy systems of the Russian Federation and Belarus after the end of the three-day isolated regime on February 26, the passage of which was necessary as part of synchronization with ENTSO-E, said Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko.

"Ukraine cannot afford to unite with the energy systems of the invaders who started the war. Therefore, we decided to sign an order refusing to connect the Russian invaders and Belarusians to the energy grid, too," Haluschenko said live on the 1 + 1 channel on Saturday evening. According to him, the energy system in the current conditions is holding on and holding on tight. It has proven its resilience in all situations and even under the conditions of the Russian invasion.

