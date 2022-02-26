Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

In Chernihiv, the Russian military use Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings, the State Emergency Service reports.

"Using Grad missile launchers, Putin's army fires at hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv. Only today, units of the State Emergency Service thirty times were involved in the elimination of the consequences of these brutal attacks, which cannot be called anything other than "terrorist attacks," the State Emergency Service said in a statement Telegram channel.

"But we will resist, because the truth is behind us, the strength of the Ukrainian land is behind us. We believe in the Ukrainian army. And you - believe in us. Your strength gives our hands power, and our hearts - courage and inflexibility. Everything will be Ukraine! Enemy won't pass!" the State Emergency Service said.