Tkachenko sends letter to YouTube with request to block Russian TV channels

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko sent a letter to YouTube with a request to block Russian TV channels broadcasting on the service.

"Among the channels on the list: Channel One, Zvezda, TNT, Russia Today, Ren TV and others. All of them are instruments of Russian propaganda, which broadcast fakes and disinformation of the Kremlin," Teachenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

He said that consuming information from these channels is dangerous for the media space of Ukraine and the whole world.